Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will enter starting five Wednesday

Calderon will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers are set to be without Rodney Hood (back) and Kyle Korver (personal) on Wednesday, so they'll shift Calderon in to the starting lineup alongside George Hill in the backcourt. In Calderon's last spot start Saturday against the Bulls, he posted a very impressive all-around line of nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block across 36 minutes. That said, he'll have stiffer competition this time around while facing off against Kyle Lowry and the top-seeded Raptors in the East. Either way, Calderon should be in for a hefty workload.