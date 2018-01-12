Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will join starting five Friday

Calderon, due to Isaiah Thomas (rest) being sidelined, will draw the start at point guard for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Calderon has started 23 games this year due to injuries to both Thomas and Derrick Rose. In those starts, Calderon has averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 assists.

