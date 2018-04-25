Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will remain in starting lineup
Calderon will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Calderon also started Game 4, but the news here is that the Cavs will again be without George Hill, who will miss a second straight contest as he continues to nurse a sore back. Coach Ty Lue indicated that Hill would have started had he been cleared to play, but the Cavs will turn back to Calderon, who played a series-high 19 minutes in Sunday's narrow Game 4 victory. The 36-year-old was a DNP-CD in Game 3 after playing a combined 22 minutes in the first two games of the series.
