Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will start in place of Hill
Calderon will get the start at point guard Sunday against Dallas, Cavs broadcaster Fred McLeod reports.
With George Hill out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, Calderon will get a spot start after playing 14 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over New Orleans. The veteran still isn't fantasy-relevant in most formats, though he's averaging one made three per game in March.
