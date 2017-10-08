Cavaliers' Kay Felder: Will start at point guard Sunday
Felder will start at point guard for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers are resting their entire starting lineup, as well as some key reserves, which includes Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. That allows Felder to jump into the starting lineup at point guard and he should get a ton of run with limited bodies available. Felder is currently fighting for one of the final spots on the roster, so a strong performance Sunday could go a long way in helping his chances of surviving roster cuts.
