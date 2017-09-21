Perkins will sign a training camp deal with the Cavaliers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The 12-year veteran's last NBA action came during the 2015-16 season with the Pelicans, where he averaged a meager 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.6 minutes. He'll join the Cavaliers in an attempt to make a comeback, but is unlikely to make the final roster. That said, even if he does make the team, Perkins will be nothing more than a mentor to the younger players on the roster and wouldn't be a viable fantasy option.