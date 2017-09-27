Perkins will likely be cut by the Cavaliers before the start of the season, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavs reached an agreement with Dwyane Wade on Tuesday, and the addition of the veteran means the team will need to clear a roster spot. Parting ways with Perkins would make room for Wade in camp, though Cleveland will need to make another move before the regular season to trim the roster to 15 players. Perkins, who did not play in the NBA last season, joined the Cavs on a camp deal on Sept. 21.