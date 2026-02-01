Ellis (recently traded) is expected to meet the Cavaliers in Los Angeles for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Along with Dennis Schroder, Ellis was traded to Cleveland from Sacramento on Saturday in a three-team deal involving the Bulls. The guards are expected to join the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Over 43 regular-season appearances (five starts) with the Kings this season, Ellis averaged 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 17.6 minutes per contest.