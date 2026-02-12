Ellis chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 win over Washington.

Ellis logged 27 minutes Wednesday, the most he has played since joining the Cavaliers. While he has provided the team with consistent defensive contributions off the bench, his playing time has been largely underwhelming. With that said, he is worth keeping an eye on, particularly if he can carve out a regular 25-minute role for himself, given his defensive upside.