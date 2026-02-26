Ellis contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.

Ellis took advantage of the absences of Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb). Ellis is carving out a more stable role in Cleveland than he was in Sacramento, averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest in nine games for the Cavaliers.