Ellis was traded alongside Dennis Schroder to the Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After months of speculation, Ellis finally finds himself a new home. He was a standout player for the Kings during the 2024-25 season, but he was hardly utilized this campaign with an average of 17.3 minutes across 43 appearances. The Cavaliers do have considerable depth at guard, and if Darius Garland (toe) returns soon, Ellis may struggle to see enough minutes to make a big impact in fantasy hoops. While the trade is pending, Ellis can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.