Cavaliers' Kevin Love: 17 and nine in loss

Love registered 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assist and one block during the Cavaliers' visiting 132-130 loss at Philadelphia on Friday.

Love had a decent all-around game Friday as he came up one rebound short of what would have been his third double-double in four games. In his last four games however, the former UCLA star is shooting a superb 59.1 percent from three-point range. Currently, Love is adding 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his 10th NBA season.