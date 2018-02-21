Cavaliers' Kevin Love: About a month away from return

Love (hand) indicated Tuesday that he expects to be out another month, Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reports. "I'm probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back," Love said. "So I have a good amount of time, about a month."

Love was able to avoid surgery on his broken hand, but has been wearing a cast in order to stabilize it. While that should permanently be removed in the next few weeks, it sounds like he's still around a month away from getting back on the court, which appears to fall in line with his original eight-week timetable. Look for additional updates to be provided as he reaches milestones in his recovery, and in the meantime, the likes of Larry Nance and Jeff Green should take on additional playing time at the power forward position.