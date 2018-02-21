Cavaliers' Kevin Love: About a month away from return
Love (hand) indicated Tuesday that he expects to be out another month, Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reports. "I'm probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back," Love said. "So I have a good amount of time, about a month."
Love was able to avoid surgery on his broken hand, but has been wearing a cast in order to stabilize it. While that should permanently be removed in the next few weeks, it sounds like he's still around a month away from getting back on the court, which appears to fall in line with his original eight-week timetable. Look for additional updates to be provided as he reaches milestones in his recovery, and in the meantime, the likes of Larry Nance and Jeff Green should take on additional playing time at the power forward position.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Surgery not required, still out eight weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Still undecided on hand surgery•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fractures finger, out 6-8 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits game with hand injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play vs. Spurs•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...