Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Absent from injury report
Love isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report and should be available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Love's relationship with the Cavaliers' front office appears to have soured while he hopes for a trade to a contending club, but the five-time All-Star looks like he'll continue to suit up for Cleveland in the meantime. The 31-year-old sat out Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves, but that was merely for maintenance purposes as the Cavaliers finished off a back-to-back set.
