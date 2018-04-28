Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Abysmal in Game Six thumping
Love finished with just seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), and seven rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 121-87 loss to Indiana.
Love was terrible Friday with no real way to sugarcoat his performance. He did fall on his arm during the game and while he was down for some time, he played through it, perhaps to the detriment of the team. Hopefully, he is ok and can suit up on Sunday, but he will need to find his form if the Cavaliers hope to win through to the second-round of the playoffs.
