Love is out for at least three weeks after an MRI on Monday showed that he aggravated a right calf strain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love dealt with the calf injury in the preseason and early in the regular season, but he may have returned too soon, as he aggravated the injury during Sunday's game against the 76ers. The 32-year-old will hope to return in late January for the surprising Cavs who are off to a 3-0 start. Through two partial games for Cleveland, Love had averaged 9.5 points on 33.3 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His absence will open up more playing time for Cedi Osman and Larry Nance.