Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Another big double-double in loss
Love totaled 24 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.
Love recorded another massive double-double, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while filling up the stat sheet across every category except blocks. He has drained at least three treys in each of his last six appearances while amassing five double-doubles during the same stretch. Love will look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup with Miami.
