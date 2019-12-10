Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Another quiet night
Love had seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-88 loss to the Celtics.
Love has been held to single digits in scoring in five of the last six games, this after reaching double figures in 13 straight contests to begin the campaign. He has expressed his desire to be traded to a contender, and it shouldn't be viewed as a surprise if Love is ultimately dealt. Still, his massive salary may be a deterrent, so fantasy owners should also prepare for the possibility that he remains with the Cavaliers.
