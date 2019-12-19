Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Approaches triple-double in win

Love posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block Wednesday night during the Cavaliers' 100-98 victory over the Hornets.

He had his double-double by midway through the third quarter, and may have been able to pad the stat line with a few more assists if the Cavaliers hadn't nearly given the game away. Love adds a strange dynamic to the Cleveland youth movement, with his 11.7 shots per game being the lowest mark since 2010. Still, he is averaging nearly 16 points and 11 rebounds a game this season.