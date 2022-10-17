Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that Love (knee) has no injury restrictions and will be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Toronto, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Love was unavailable for the Cavaliers' final preseason games after bumping knees during practice in early October. However, he was able to continue practicing during his absence and won't face any restrictions to begin the regular season. The 34-year-old will come off the bench behind frontcourt starters Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen early in the year.