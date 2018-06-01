Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Avoids Game 2 suspension

Love will not be suspended for leaving the bench area during the final seconds of Thursday's Game 1 against Golden State, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reports.

The closing seconds of Game 1 featured an altercation between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson after Thompson fouled Shaun Livingston for taking a jumper, rather than letting the shot clock run out and concede a turnover. League officials determined that Love stepped onto the court to contest the initial foul, but moved back to the bench once the altercation between Green and Thompson took place.

More News
Our Latest Stories