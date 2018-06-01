Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Avoids Game 2 suspension

Love will not be suspended for leaving the bench area during the final seconds of Thursday's Game 1 against Golden State, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reports.

The closing seconds of Game 1 featured an altercation between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson after Thompson fouled Shaun Livingston for taking a jumper, rather than letting the shot clock run out and concede a turnover. League officials determined that Love stepped onto the court to contest the initial foul, but moved back to the bench once the altercation between Green and Thompson took place.