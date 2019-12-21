Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Avoids getting posterized in win

Love scored 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-107 win over the Grizzlies.

In addition to the double-double, Love hit the game-winning three-pointer with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, but it was a play he didn't make on defense that made the highlight reels after the game -- the 6-foot-10 Love stood in the lane like a deer in headlights as Ja Morant leaped over him, only for the rookie to clank his dunk attempt off the back rim. Dignity more or less intact, Love also appears to be 100 percent healthy again after struggling with back woes and an illness in November and early December -- he's recorded double-doubles in five of the last six games, averaging 17.5 points, 12.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.7 threes over that stretch.