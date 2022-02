Love supplied 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 98-85 win over the Pacers.

Energy is rocketing upward in Cleveland. Down 21-5 to open the game, the Cavaliers chipped away before dominating the fourth quarter. Love and Cedi Osman scored the team's first 25 points in the final frame, combining to outscore the Pacers collectively. Love will look to stay hot against the Spurs on Wednesday.