Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Back-to-back-to-back double-doubles

Love had 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists during Cleveland's 112-129 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Love has been one of the best rebounders in the league over the past decade and has gotten to a strong start this season, grabbing at least 13 boards in every game thus far. Those strong performances on the glass and the fact that he should be one of the top scoring threats for Cleveland should maintain his upside going forward. Cleveland's next game will be against Chicago on Wednesday.