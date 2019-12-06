Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Battling illness
Love missed Friday's morning shootaround due to an illness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Cavaliers remain hopeful that Love can play in Friday evening's game against Orlando. Larry Nance would enter the starting lineup if Love is unable to play.
