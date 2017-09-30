Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Being considered as starting center

Love, according to coach Tyronn Lue, is being 'considered' for the starting center spot, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With the Cavaliers acquiring versatile defender Jae Crowder from the Celtics via the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, the team has more lineup options than ever before. The recent addition of Dwyane Wade has thrown a wrench into the mix, too, as it's presumed he will start at shooting guard but does not provide a threat from beyond the arc. In an effort to increase spacing, coach Lue may opt to start Kevin Love at center and subsequently bring Tristan Thompson -- last year's starter -- off the pine. The move would likely mean more rebounding opportunities for Love and possibly an increased workload overall.