Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double against Bucks

Love scored a team-high 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt) while adding 19 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-105 loss to the Bucks.

The 19 boards tied his season high, and Love now has eight double-doubles in 15 games since returning to the lineup in early February. The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract, so he's essentially playing for potential offseason suitors -- although the fact that he hasn't played more than 60 games in any of the last three seasons could temper any interest in the five-time All-Star.