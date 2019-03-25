Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double against Bucks
Love scored a team-high 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt) while adding 19 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-105 loss to the Bucks.
The 19 boards tied his season high, and Love now has eight double-doubles in 15 games since returning to the lineup in early February. The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract, so he's essentially playing for potential offseason suitors -- although the fact that he hasn't played more than 60 games in any of the last three seasons could temper any interest in the five-time All-Star.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Leads charge in loss to Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Fails to return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.