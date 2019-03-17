Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in defeat
Love posted 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Love bounced back from a foul-ridden performance against the Magic on Thursday to generate his fourth double-double in the last six games. The 30-year-old forward is enjoying a strong stretch run overall, offering the same level of production he'd often managed prior to an extended absence due to a foot injury. Love will continue to see periodic rest days for what's left of the regular season, but he's been seeing minutes in the low 30s on a regular basis recently during the games he's suited up for.
