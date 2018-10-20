Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in loss
Love finished with 25 points (6-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Timberwolves.
Love led the way for his team with 25 points to go with 19 rebounds and seven assists. He was an inefficient 6-of-19 from the field but the assists were a nice bonus. Given the lack of a pure point guard on the roster, Love should be able to see an increase, not only to his points and rebounds but to his assist numbers. The 39 minutes were a team-high and a good indication that he is back in game shape. The Cavaliers will host the Hawks on Sunday in what should be a favorable matchup for Love.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: May face limitations in season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday with sore foot•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be rested Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Contributes team-high scoring haul in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Signs four-year extension•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...