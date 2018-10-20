Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in loss

Love finished with 25 points (6-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Timberwolves.

Love led the way for his team with 25 points to go with 19 rebounds and seven assists. He was an inefficient 6-of-19 from the field but the assists were a nice bonus. Given the lack of a pure point guard on the roster, Love should be able to see an increase, not only to his points and rebounds but to his assist numbers. The 39 minutes were a team-high and a good indication that he is back in game shape. The Cavaliers will host the Hawks on Sunday in what should be a favorable matchup for Love.