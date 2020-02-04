Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in OT loss
Love scored a game-high 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.
In what might have been his last home game for Cleveland before he gets moved at the trade deadline, Love put on a good show and gave the Cavs their last lead of the game with 1:19 left in OT, but he didn't get enough help from his teammates to pull out a win. The double-double was his second straight and 18th of the season.
