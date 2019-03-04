Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in win
Love produced 16 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Magic on Sunday.
Love was active on the boards once again, grabbing 14 and leading the Cavs to a win on Sunday night. Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 8, Love has played five games with at least 20 minutes. In those contests, he's averaged 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds, making him a high-caliber fantasy option down the final leg of the NBA season.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...