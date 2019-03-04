Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big double-double in win

Love produced 16 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Magic on Sunday.

Love was active on the boards once again, grabbing 14 and leading the Cavs to a win on Sunday night. Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 8, Love has played five games with at least 20 minutes. In those contests, he's averaged 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds, making him a high-caliber fantasy option down the final leg of the NBA season.