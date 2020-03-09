Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Big minutes in back-to-back set
Love finished with 14 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime win over the Spurs.
Love overcame an 0-for-8 start from the field to claim his 23rd double-double of the season, largely thanks to his dead-eye shooting from the charity stripe. Perhaps more significant than Love's statistical output was the fact that he played 40 minutes one night after logging 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-102 win over the Nuggets. The Cavaliers have frequently held Love out for one half of back-to-back sets this season, so the team's decision to roll him out for big minutes in both games may imply more confidence in his health. Cleveland has another back-to-back set next weekend as part of a three-game week, so Love's fantasy managers will have to sweat it out again in the hope he suits up both Friday in Charlotte and Saturday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...