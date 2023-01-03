Love fouled out of Monday's 145-134 overtime win over Chicago after recording 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes.

Making his second straight start at power forward, Love set a new season high in boards and posted his best rebounding figure since he grabbed 18 against the Spurs on March 8, 2020. The double-double was his fifth of the year, but once Evan Mobley (ankle) is ready to get back on the court, Love will return to the bench role that saw him average 7.3 points, 6.4 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.6 threes in 18.9 minutes over the nine games prior to his pair of recent starts.