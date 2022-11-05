Love registered 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-88 victory over the Pistons.

Love caught fire from downtown in this one after going 0-for-5 from three in his squad's last matchup Nov. 2 against Boston. Despite a slow outing against the Celtics, the veteran forward is now 14-for-29 from deep over his last four matchups. Love got off to a slow start to the season, scoring in double figures just one in his first five games, but he's finished with 20-plus points in two of his last three.