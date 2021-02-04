The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Love (calf) was cleared to resume individual basketball activities.

While the Cavaliers' update on Love is seemingly a positive sign for him as he works back from the right calf strain he aggravated Dec. 27, the team has yet to outline a target date for his return to the lineup. For now, the Cavaliers plan to will re-examine him daily before clearing him for full practices, and eventually, game action. Love can probably be ruled out for the Cavaliers' back-to-back set with the Bucks on Friday and Saturday, but a return at some point next week could be a possibility.