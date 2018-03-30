Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Friday

Love (concussion) will play during Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Love was originally questionable for the contest while working his way through concussion protocol. He's apparently passed, however, and is good to take the floor against New Orleans. Over his past four healthy appearances, he's averaged 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.5 minutes.