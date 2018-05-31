Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play in Game 1
Love (concussion) has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the Finals against the Warriors on Thursday.
Love suffered a concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, which ultimately kept him out of the following contest as well. However, after going through a controlled practice Thursday, Love has officially graduated from the league's concussion protocol and has now been given the go ahead to take the court. Coach Ty Lue previously stated that if Love ultimately played, he would immediately jump back into the starting five, so look for the 6-foot-10 big man to reclaim a spot in the top unit. That should send Jeff Green back to the bench, while Larry Nance is also a candidate to see less time on the floor. As of now, the Cavaliers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions on Love's playing time.
