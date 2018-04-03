Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Tuesday

Love (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love was given a 50/50 shot of playing earlier in the day, but apparently feels healthy enough to take the court after going through his pregame routine. The Cavaliers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for Love at this point in time, but the fact that he's likely playing through the illness could make him a risky DFS pick for Tuesday's slate. That said, season-long owners can go ahead and activate him as usual.