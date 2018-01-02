Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play vs. Blazers

Love (illness) has officially been cleared to play Tuesday against Portland, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Love landed on the injury report with an illness, which kept him out of shootaround, but the expectation all along was that he'd be in the lineup. After going through a pregame workout, Love has confirmed that he'll play as the Cavaliers welcome back Isaiah Thomas in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

