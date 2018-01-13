Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Friday

Love scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to Indiana.

Love has not been immune to Cleveland's recent struggles. Over his previous five games, he averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. Prior to this stretch, the forward scored 20-plus points in six straight games. Friday's 21 points and 10 rebounds are a step in the right direction towards Love returning to his season marks of 19.2 points and 9.6 rebounds a night. Every little bit helps an up and down Cavaliers team that has dropped four of their last six games.