Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Monday

Love scored 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 13 rebounds and one block over 23 minutes in Monday's 113-91 win over Chicago.

Collecting yet another double-double, Love led the team in scoring with 24 points on Monday. Over the past week, the center is averaging 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds in his last five games. Love is having his best overall season since being paired with LeBron James in Cleveland. While averaging 19.2 points, Love's shooting is up across all categories. Overall, he is shooting 47.2 percent from floor, a career-high, and 38.3 percent from three-point land, which is on pace to be his best since 2011-12.