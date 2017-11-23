Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Wednesday
Love scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.
On Wednesday, Love collected his twelfth double-double of the season. This continues a four game stretch in which the center is averaging 21.0 points and 9.7 rebounds. Love is on a roll in the rebounding department this season, averaging 10.3 boards per game entering Wednesday. Combined with his high-scoring potential, Love is one to watch for a double-double virtually every game going forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts big double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting as usual Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Released from hospital•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits Sunday's game with illness•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...