Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Wednesday

Love scored 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, Love collected his twelfth double-double of the season. This continues a four game stretch in which the center is averaging 21.0 points and 9.7 rebounds. Love is on a roll in the rebounding department this season, averaging 10.3 boards per game entering Wednesday. Combined with his high-scoring potential, Love is one to watch for a double-double virtually every game going forward.