Love mustered 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Love is not the stat-stuffing machine he was during his Minnesota days, but he can still deliver strong performances when the team needs him to step up as a secondary scorer. The veteran forward has scored at least 15 points in six of his last eight appearances while grabbing eight or more boards five times during that stretch.