Love finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

The Cavs were blitzed from the start and trailed by 40 points during the third quarter in a game in which they committed 20 turnovers and had 11 shots blocked by the Bulls. Both Love and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench for coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who started Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley up front. Bickerstaff said pregame that his starting five is not finalized, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the oft-injured Love toils in a semi-reduced role this season, as the Cavs prioritize the development of their young core.