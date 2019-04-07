Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Coming off bench
Love will come off the bench for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Love is available to play, but he'll cede his spot in the starting five to Channing Frye, who's playing his final home game in Cleveland before he retires at season's end. It's unclear if Love's workload will be impacted by the move to the bench.
