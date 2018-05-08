Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Continues nice play in Game Four victory

Love finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 victory over Toronto.

Love continues to contribute in a positive manner after a stretch of sub-par performances. He appears to have somewhat recovered from the injury to his left hand and is certainly more comfortable in his shot taking. The Cavaliers are going to need Love to maintain his improved level of play as they wait for their Eastern Conference Finals opponent.