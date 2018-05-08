Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Continues nice play in Game Four victory
Love finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 victory over Toronto.
Love continues to contribute in a positive manner after a stretch of sub-par performances. He appears to have somewhat recovered from the injury to his left hand and is certainly more comfortable in his shot taking. The Cavaliers are going to need Love to maintain his improved level of play as they wait for their Eastern Conference Finals opponent.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Rebounds with 31-point effort in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drains four threes in Game 7 win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Abysmal in Game Six thumping•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shooting woes continue in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Poor shooting, impressive rebounding in Game 4 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....