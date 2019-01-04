Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Continues to make progress
Love (toe) will begin to participate in select basketball activities as he continues to advance in his therapy and strength and conditioning program, the Cavaliers announced Thursday.
Love visited with Dr. Martin O'Malley earlier in the week to receive consultation on his left foot after udergoing surgery back in November. There has been continued healing in Love's foot but a timetable for him to be back on the court has not yet been established. As he continues with this stage of the rehab, look for the team to announce a more concrete timeline for Love's return.
