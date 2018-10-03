Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Contributes team-high scoring haul in win
Love contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during the Cavaliers' 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics.
Love fitting led the Cavs in scoring on the night, a feat that he's likely to accomplish on countless occasions this season now that LeBron James is in Los Angeles. The veteran forward could be in for the best all-around season of his career as the unquestioned No. 1 option on a team that's likely to be involved in plenty of high-scoring battles.
