Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Could be sidelined for one month

The Cavaliers are preparing for the possibility of Love missing more than a month due to his sore left toe, league sources tell Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love is scheduled to meet with doctors early this week for further examination on his toe, but with the injury presenting intense pain for the big man, it's expected that he'll require extended time off to rest and recover. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Love underwent an MRI that revealed fluid buildup around the toe, which has made it difficult for the Cavaliers to provide a more specific timeline for his return. Regardless of how long he's out, Love's absence is another major blow to the 0-6 Cavaliers, who fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday and may already have to abandon hope of reaching the postseason. Without Love in the fold for the next few weeks, the Cavaliers will likely lean more heavily on Sam Dekker and Larry Nance at power forward. Meanwhile, Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson appear to be two of the likelier candidates to benefit from increased usage with Love out of the lineup.