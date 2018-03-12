Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Could return in 2-to-3 weeks

Love (hand) could be ready to play in 2-to-3 weeks, Terry Pluto of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The low end of that timetable would put Love on track to play as soon as March 25 against the Nets, with nine regular-season games remaining on the Cavaliers' schedule after that. Love resumed taking contact earlier this month, but continues to wear protection over his left hand, suggesting that he still hasn't fully healed. Additional updates on Love's status should come as that 2-to-3-week window approaches, but it may be worthwhile for owners looking to upgrade their roster for the fantasy playoffs to pluck the big man off the waiver wire if available and stash him for the time being.